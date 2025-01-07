More than 60 million people are on alert in the United States after the country has been experiencing since this Sunday the one who is already the strongest snow storm in recent decades. This It has especially affected the eastern part of the country, where large accumulations of snow have already caused the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights and six states have declared a state of emergency. Likewise, 190,000 people have been left without electricity supply and five have lost their lives.

According to the latest report collected by NBC News, this list of victims includes a public employee who He lost his life while removing snow in Missouri, one of the most affected states. Additionally, two people have died in the state of Kansas after the vehicle they were traveling in left the road due to the storm. On the other hand, a motorist has also died in Virginia and authorities have found the lifeless body of another man in Houston, Texas, due to the cold. Also, until 38 people have been injured in more than 436 road accidents that have occurred throughout the country due to weather conditions.

Given this scenario, the White House has indicated that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, is “closely monitoring the storm,” which is not yet over. “We want to encourage all Americans affected by this weather phenomenon to take it seriously, continue to monitor the forecast and listen to the warnings of local officials,” added a spokesperson for the US presidency.

In Washington, in fact, the accumulations have reached up to 15 centimeters of snow, making the storm there one of the largest in recent years. This has also been stated by Matthew Cappucci, meteorologist for the MyRadar application, who places this snow storm in one of the most intense in the last 32 years in the entire country. In other points, the accumulations have been even greater, up to 45 centimeters of snow, which is why a large number of local authorities have closed schools and government offices and have paralyzed all non-essential activities.

So far, six states have declared an emergency: Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia and Arkansas, although several schools in the states of Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey have also closed their doors, as have numerous educational centers in Washington and the states of Virginia and Maryland.





According to the Flightware portal, More than 2,000 flights have been canceled and almost 3,000 have been delayed. The snow has especially affected Ronald Reagan National Airport, Washington Dulles and Baltimore Airport (all of them near the US capital). Lambert International in St. Louis, Missouri, has also been greatly affected.

On the other hand, the PowerOutage.us portal, which is dedicated to monitoring the electricity supply, has certified that more than 190,000 homes have been left without electricityespecially in the states of Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia, Illinois and Missouri.

The storm will continue this week

Far from subsiding, the storm is expected to continue strongly impacting Arkansas and Oklahoma and to move towards the center and west of the country, affecting southern California with strong winds. “Strong winds and low relative humidity will produce critical and extremely critical weather conditions in Southern California until Thursday,” says the latest report from the National Weather Service.

This organization assures that in the next few hours “a light snowfall” is also expected over West Texas and that, after it, “a more significant storm” will occur in this territory. Despite this, the authorities They have already lifted the alerts for snowfall on the east coast of the country.