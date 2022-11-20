Home page World

In Colorado Springs (USA), five people are said to have been shot dead in a rampage in a gay club. There are said to be numerous injuries.

Colorado Springs – Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs. The police announced on Sunday night (local time). According to media reports, it is a club for gays and lesbians.

The police confirmed via Twitter that it was a nightclub called “Club Q”. Shortly before midnight at around 11:47 p.m. local time, according to media reports, the shooter attacked there. Photos and videos from the crime scene can be found on social media.

According to US media reports, the alleged perpetrator was found by emergency services in the bar and taken to a hospital. First of all, it is still unclear for which injuries the suspect needs medical treatment.

Apparently, guests of the nightclub caught the suspect. “Club Q” writes on its Facebook page: “We thank the quick reactions of heroic guests who overpowered the shooter and ended the hate attack”. The Facebook page also reads: “Our prayers and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends.”

The police were initially unable to say how many people were in the club at the time of the crime. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Investigations into the motive for the crime were still ongoing. Further details were not initially known. (ml/dpa)