Again the US faces great gun violence. Now there are reports of a shooting that killed several people in Kentucky.

Four people were killed in a gun attack at a bank in the US state of Kentucky, according to police. The alleged shooter was also dead, said the police in the city of Louisville after the attack. Eight people were injured and treated in hospital. Two police officers were among the injured, one of the officers is in critical condition.

The background of the fact is still unclear

Louisville Deputy Chief of Police Paul Humphrey said officers arrived at the scene minutes after the 911 call and found the suspected gunman, who was still firing at the time. The two officers were injured in the exchange of fire with him. It is still unclear whether the shooter was killed by police or shot himself. According to previous investigations, the man had a connection to the bank and was either a current or former employee. Further background of the act were initially unclear.

“This is a tragic event,” Humphrey said. However, the quick intervention of the police prevented further victims.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said two of the dead were close friends of his. Another person he is friends with is currently being treated in the hospital. “This is awful,” said the Democrat, fighting back tears.

The United States has long faced tremendous levels of gun violence. Rampages and deadly shootouts are part of everyday life. Larger attacks of this kind regularly lead to discussions about tightening gun laws – but so far without any success. Firearms are readily available and widely circulated in the United States. dpa