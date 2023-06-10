Home page politics

An explosion killed five workers at an explosives factory. © Yavuz Ozden/Dia Images/AP/dpa

According to initial investigations, the explosion was probably caused by a chemical reaction. Five workers lost their lives.

Five workers were killed in an explosion at an explosives factory in the Turkish capital Ankara. This was announced by the Turkish Ministry of Defense on Saturday. According to initial investigations, the explosion was caused by a chemical reaction, said the capital’s governor, Vasip Sahin. The public prosecutor’s office continues to investigate the cause. According to the broadcaster NTV, a fire had also broken out.

The factory produces grenades and explosives for the interior and defense ministries. Chemicals for dynamite, for example, are also produced. dpa