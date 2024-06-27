Home page World

Emergency services at the scene of the accident in Nove Zamky, Slovakia. © Kr Pz V Nitre/TASR/dpa

The train was travelling from Prague towards Budapest. It crashed into a regional bus near the town of Nove Zamky. At least five people died.

Nove Zamky – At least five people died and at least five others were injured when an express train collided with a bus in Slovakia. The state rescue service announced this in the evening. As the news agency TASR reported, citing information from the police and the state railway company ZSSK, there were more than 100 passengers on the Eurocity train traveling from Prague to Budapest, which crashed into the regional bus near the town of Nove Zamky.

The public TV station RTVS reported that the bus was literally torn apart in the collision. The train’s locomotive began to burn. It was initially unclear why the accident occurred. Among other things, the media speculated that the signaling system at the level crossing could have been damaged by the flooding that had been ongoing since Wednesday evening. There was initially no official confirmation of this. dpa