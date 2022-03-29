Home page politics

At least four people have been killed in the third attack in Israel within a week. © Oded Ballilty/AP/dpa

The pictures from Israel are reminiscent of the bad times of the Palestinian uprising Intifada after the turn of the millennium. Eleven people are killed in attacks within a week.

Tel Aviv – Bloody wave of terror in Israel: The third attack within a week killed five people on Tuesday. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the Zaka rescue service.

According to police, a man armed with a gun opened fire on passers-by in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv. Police officers then shot him, it said. According to Israeli media reports, it was a Palestinian from the West Bank.

People gather at the site of the attack in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv. According to the police, a man opened fire on passers-by. © Oded Ballilty/AP/dpa

Before the start of security consultations with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the military and police, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said: “Israel is confronted with a murderous wave of Arab terror.”

Several attacks within a week

After the attack, the mayor of Bnei Brak called on residents not to leave their homes. There was initially speculation about possible other assassins. Numerous ambulances and police forces were seen at the scene. An employee of the Zaka rescue service told the German Press Agency that the sight on site was “shocking”. “I saw four dead people on the street.” He treated a man with gunshot wounds, the paramedic said.

This means that eleven Israelis have died in attacks within a week. Two police officers and both assassins were killed in an attack in the coastal city of Hadera on Sunday. The perpetrators were Israeli Arabs from the north of the country.

A week ago four people were killed in another terrorist attack in Beersheva in southern Israel, two men and two women. The assassin, a Bedouin from the Negev desert, was shot dead by passers-by.

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that it was “a sad and difficult evening”. Israel is “at the height of a dangerous wave of terrorism the likes of which we haven’t seen in years.” He called for decisive action “to bring back calm and security to the citizens of Israel.”

Hamas: “Response to Crimes by Israeli Occupying Forces”

After the attack in Bnei Brak, Palestinians spontaneously celebrated in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as well as in Lebanon. A spokesman for the Islamist Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip, called the attack a “natural reaction to the crimes of the Israeli occupying forces”. It is a “rapid response to the peak of shame in the Negev desert”. Foreign ministers from four Arab states, Israel and the USA met in the desert town of Sde Boker on Monday. In doing so, they demonstrated their willingness to cooperate more closely and took a stand against Iran. The Palestinians were not involved in the summit.

The Foreign Office in Berlin was shocked and condemned the act. “All those with responsibility and influence must clearly condemn these acts of violence, lest the violence escalate any further. This applies all the more to prevent a spiral of violence during the upcoming holidays for Jews, Muslims and Christians,” the ministry said.

The EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, also condemned the act on behalf of the European Union. “We stand with Israel at this difficult time,” it said in a statement. dpa