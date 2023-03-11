Home page World

A police car with its blue lights on is parked at the scene of an accident (symbol image). © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

A vehicle crosses into the oncoming lane and collides head-on with another car. Five people die and two are seriously injured.

Eggenstein-Leopoldshafen – Five people died in a car accident near Karlsruhe and two others were seriously injured. A car collided head-on with a large taxi. According to initial police findings, the car with four people on board got into the oncoming lane near Eggenstein-Leopoldshafen on Saturday night and collided with the large taxi, the police said. The driver of the accident car and his three passengers died at the scene of the accident, as did the driver of the large taxi. The two passengers of the large taxi survived with serious injuries. The SWR reported about it first. dpa