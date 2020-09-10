The demise of a lawyer resulting from police brutality in Bogotá (Colombia) has brought on quite a few disturbances which have already left 5 civilians lifeless and 80 injured, together with 30 in uniform, in line with nationwide media. The protesters have set hearth to 12 police premises, arrange wheeled barricades which they set on hearth and blocked a number of roads.

The fury of the Colombian individuals made individuals really feel this Wednesday till late at evening within the totally different occasions that occurred in components of the nation, particularly within the capital, demanding justice for Javier Ordóñez, the 46-year-old lawyer who died after receiving a number of electrical shocks with a Taser pistol by two officers who had been repeatedly requested “please cease”: “officer, please,” he repeated, “I am drowning.”

Not solely the sufferer requested them to cease but additionally one of many males who was current and who recorded every thing from starting to finish. He was desperately yelling at them to launch the lawyer. Whereas the policemen had been exerting drive on him and subjecting him to repeated electrical shocks, the witness threatened them saying that he was filming every thing along with his cell. Regardless of that, and the truth that different individuals had been current, they didn’t cease. One other man who was filming had his telephone taken away and it was damaged.

Based on the police report, the brokers got here to the decision for “an alleged battle” by eight males inebriated and allegedly “turned violent.” Nevertheless, in line with one of many witnesses, Ordóñez requested them for an order to pay the superb later: “We had been having a number of drinks outdoors. The policemen arrived, and considered one of them stated to my buddy: ‘this time I’m not being saved.’ My buddy informed him: ‘give me a summons, I am going to nonetheless pay it.’ He replied: ‘no, I don’t make appearances’ and grabbed him to offer him electrical shocks, “the witness informed the media ‘Metropolis Television’.

It isn’t an remoted incident



Native and nationwide authorities have already spoken. Based on Mayor Claudia López there are “recurring instances of police abuse” in Bogotá and that’s the reason she has generated a plan to unravel “the 137 pending instances of abuse” and stop future incidents with the Police.

Protection Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, for his half, stated that “the Colombian Police collaborates with the competent authorities to ascertain the duties following the demise of Javier Ordóñez. Likewise, we reject vandalism and violence and can act by resorting to the authentic drive of the State. Shortly after, the minister and the mayor attended a desk to behave in opposition to the protests and take motion with the related establishments. Moreover, they’ve referred to as for calm and avoiding additional violence.

The demise of Ordóñez, father of two minors, by the hands of the uniformed males is just not an remoted occasion. This incident of police violence is repeated after the demise of a younger man, on November 23, who was protesting peacefully and was shot by the Cellular Anti-Riot Squad (Esmad). Proven fact that additionally generated quite a few protests within the nation.