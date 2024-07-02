The Conagua and NOAA predict extreme weather in the border area between Baja California and California for the next five days. According to the Mexican agency, partly cloudy skies are expected from Tuesday morning with a mild climate in coastal regions, while in mountainous areas it will be cool. Fog banks will form at dawn on the western coast.

During the afternoon, the weather will remain partly cloudy with no precipitation in Baja California. Temperatures will reach between 40°C and 45°C in much of the state, with winds from the west and northwest of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching gusts of up to 40 km/h.

NOAA has issued an excessive heat warning beginning July 1 at 1:07 p.m. MST and extending through July 5 at 8:00 p.m. MST. Dangerously high temperatures between 107°F (41.66°C) and 115°F (46.11°C) are expected in the Parker Valley, southwestern Imperial County, Imperial Valley, Palo Verde Valley, and Chuckwalla Valley regions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned of a significant increase in heat-related illnesses, including heat cramps, exhaustion and heat stroke. Officials recommend staying indoors with air conditioning, staying hydrated and avoiding sun exposure.

The U.S. Weather Service has also issued a moderate heat advisory for the inland valleys of San Diego County and Orange County. This advisory, in effect from July 1 at 1:10 p.m. PDT to July 6 at 11:00 p.m. PDT, anticipates temperatures of 90°F to 100°F (32°C to 37°C).

According to Meteored, clear skies are expected on Tuesday San Diego, Californiawith cloudy intervals and light rain in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 16°C and 23°C, reaching their maximum at 14:00. The southwest wind will be moderate, with gusts of up to 30 km/h in the afternoon.

In Tijuana, Baja California, The weather is expected to be mostly clear and temperatures will vary between 17°C and 25°C. The wind will blow from the west, with gusts that could reach 28 km/h.

Mexicali will enjoy clear skies, with temperatures ranging between 29°C and 46°C, reaching their maximum at 16:00. The south wind will be moderate, with gusts of up to 24 km/h in the afternoon.

In Ensenada, Overcast skies with cloudy intervals and moderate rain are expected in the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 14°C and 22°C, reaching their maximum at 14:00. The southwest wind will be moderate, with gusts of up to 27 km/h.

Tecate There will be clear skies, with temperatures between 20°C and 33°C, reaching their maximum at 2:00 p.m. The westerly wind will be moderate, with gusts of up to 35 km/h in the afternoon.

The Rumorous One clear skies will be expected, with temperatures ranging from 19°C to 35°C, peaking at 16:00. The southwest wind will be moderate, with gusts of up to 33 km/h in the afternoon.

Rosarito will experience clear skies with cloudy intervals in the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 16°C and 19°C, reaching their maximum at 12:00. The westerly wind will be moderate, with gusts of up to 22 km/h in the afternoon.

Saint Quentin The weather will be cloudy and sunny, with temperatures between 15°C and 23°C. Winds from the northwest will reach gusts of up to 39 km/h.

In San Felipeclear skies are expected, with temperatures between 29°C and 37°C. Winds from the east will have gusts of up to 27 km/h.