How did you feel about the content of this article?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized to victims of Nazism, Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky | Photo: EFE/EPA/Presidency of Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally apologized this Wednesday (27) for the scandal surrounding the tribute to a former Nazi in the country’s House of Commons.

“On behalf of all of us in this Chamber, I would like to apologize unreservedly for what happened on Friday and to the president [da

Ucrânia, Volodymyr] Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation for the position they have been placed in,” Trudeau told the House.

“For all of us who were present, having paid homage without knowing [do seu passado] this individual was a terrible mistake and a violation of the memory of those who suffered seriously at the hands of the Nazi regime”, said the prime minister, who said that diplomatic channels had been activated to apologize to Ukraine and Zelensky.

Until then, the Canadian Executive had been denying responsibility for the gaffe. On Tuesday (26), the president of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, had announced his departure from command of the house. He apologized and reiterated that the tribute to 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka was his idea.

The Ukrainian immigrant was honored on Friday (22), during a Parliament session attended by Trudeau and Zelensky, who traveled to North America last week. Both applauded the honoree.

Rota, Trudeau’s Liberal Party supporter, said at the time that Hunka is “a Ukrainian-Canadian World War II veteran who fought for Ukraine’s independence against the Russians.” However, it was later revealed that Hunka served in the 14th SS Waffen Grenadier Division, a Nazi unit involved in the Holocaust.