Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A rear-end collision what happened in the International Highway Mexico 15 before arriving at the ejido toll booth San Miguel Zapotitlanin the municipality of Ahome, left as balance five agricultural laborers injured and material damage, this morning.

The vehicles involved in the road mishap are a yellow truck in which 48 workers were traveling and a white trailer with a double trailer. The truck came from Navojoa and was headed for Juan José Ríos, where the passengers were going to cut blueberries.

The report of the accident occurred at 09:00 hours when the truck was traveling in the lane from north to south on Mexico 15 and behind was the tractor with the name of “Meza Transportes”. However, a few meters from reaching the toll booth, the driver of the tractor hit the truck in the rear and this caused five passengers to be hit in various parts of the body.

Given the situation, support was requested from the corresponding authorities. Elements of Municipal Medical Emergency Services of Ahome (Summa) went to the scene in two ambulances and it is that they had allegedly reported that one of the vehicles had overturned.

Upon arrival together with Civil Protection personnel from Ahome, they confirmed that it was a ranged collision with only five injured; They were treated and later taken to a hospital to receive specialized medical attention.

The National Guard Highways Division took charge of the corresponding expert opinion. In addition to Civil Protection of Ahome, I support the federals in these tasks.