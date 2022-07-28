Jonossa on satoja ajoneuvoja, ja hännille työnnetään lisää. Kun huoltoaseman säiliöt vihdoin täytetään ja tankkaamaan pääsee, tarvitaan poliisia ja sotilaita. Tätä se on, kun bensa on loppu.

Juuso Määttänen HStext

Emilia Anundi HSpictures and videos

Buolto station’s yard is closed with metal chains. A queue of vehicles starts on the other side of the Ketting. At the intersection, the line turns around the corner and continues. And continues.

There are hundreds of vehicles in the queue: motorcycles, rickshaws and cars.

Many of the go-to games have been brought to the place by pushing. They have already run out of gas, so they can only be moved by muscle power.

Everyone is waiting for the moment when more gasoline will arrive at the gas station. Then everyone can refuel as much as the Sri Lankan government has deemed appropriate. Or at least those who have enough gas can fill up at this station in Sri Lanka’s largest city, Colombo.

Vehicles defined as essential, such as ambulances, can get past the queue to the petrol pumps.

When they have filled their tanks, the rest of the remaining fuel is distributed to the common people.

Ambulances get past the queue.

Min the evenings, tankers bring fuel to the tanks of the gas station? At least not before tomorrow.

The bird soars into the air in the hot yard of the station and breaks the sleepy atmosphere for a moment. Then nothing happens.

A group of men sit on plastic chairs in the shade of trees at the edge of the gas station yard. Two of them are wearing work clothes that indicate they are on the payroll of the Indian state-owned IOC gas station chain.

Service station employees MA Kingsley and P. Weerasinghe wait for the arrival of the fuel transport in the yard of the IOC service station.

MA Kingsley59, and P. Weerasinghe, 60, say that at one time they get 6,600 liters of gasoline and the same amount of diesel to the station. That’s when they open the chains. Everything goes right away.

Tan ordinary Sri Lankan can currently fill up about 14 liters of fuel for a car, seven liters for a rickshaw and three liters for a motorcycle in one visit. A liter of gasoline costs almost 500 rupees (1.40 euros), while just a year ago the price was 180 rupees (50 cents).

The prices are so high for Sri Lankans that many have decided to stop buying fuel. Besides, the benefits of refueling are minimal. The interviewees say that you can’t drive more than a day with the amount you fill up once.

The intersection, which is usually congested, is quiet. Cars are at home or in gas lines.

Recently, Finns have been pained by the fact that the price of gasoline has risen by more than 20 percent in a short period of time. It seems quite small compared to the almost tripling of prices in a year.

Not to mention that you would have to queue for gasoline outside the gas station for several days.

If you don’t want to wait, you can buy fuel illegally on the black market. According to information received from the locals, you can pay up to 2,500-3,000 rupees (7-8 euros) for a liter of dark gasoline. Only very few can afford that.

Pasindu Vishvajith, 25, is one of the front in line. He sits inside the rickshaw in the shade and chats with a group of men of about the same age.

Pasindu Vishvajith has been in the fuel queue for four days. At night he sleeps in a rickshaw.

One could conclude from the gestures that Vishvajith has come in line with his long-time friends, but the truth is different.

“We got to know each other while waiting in line here,” says Vishvajith.

There has been time to get to know each other. He has already been in line for four days, night and day. During the day, you sit in the vehicle and move it along as the queue progresses. How about in the evenings?

“We sleep, play cards and drink beer,” Vishvajith says with a grin. The guys next to me are snoring.

There is enough laughter, even if the situation is frustrating. Vishvajith finds it absolutely insane that he has to wait in line for five days for fuel in order to drive his rickshaw for the day. Then you have to get back in line.

In order to drive for a day, you have to wait in line for five days.

QVishvajith has ended up compensating for the tripled price of petrol by asking the people riding the rickshaws for three times more money than before.

Vishvajith, who speaks mainly Sinhalese, switches to English at the point when he is asked what thoughts the last month’s gas situation evokes in him.

“It sucks.”

No more laughing, but the expression is real. Vishvajith retreats back to the rickshaw to lie down and wait for more fuel to appear at the station.

Almost all Sri Lankans waiting in the fuel line are men. Many are young, under thirty. They may have the most time and energy – or simply no options.

Vehicles have to be pushed in the fuel queue.

SMany articles have been written about the misery of Sri Lanka in recent months, but if you want to summarize the situation in one thing, it is fuel.

There is very little of it, in many places not at all.

The roads are empty. In normal times, the multi-lane highway from Sri Lanka’s main airport to Colombo is congested and busy. Now almost no one drives on the road. On the way from the airport to the city center, you will meet a couple of taxis and trucks.

There is very little traffic on the streets of Colombo.

Although there is a shortage of almost everything in Sri Lanka at the moment, the absolute lack of fuel is probably one of the reasons that have brought the people to the streets. In July, hundreds of thousands of protesters seized the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa palace, which led to the president’s resignation and flight from his country.

This is not the first fuel crisis, but no country has made a similar decision.

Tthis is not the first time in world history that the fuel crisis has dramatically affected the country’s political situation.

A well-known example is from 1998, when General Suharto, who ruled Indonesia in a dictatorial manner for more than 30 years, began to lose his grip on the country, when the government had to raise the price of gasoline by 70 percent. People marched in the street to demand the resignation of the leader. The departure came in May 1998.

In France in 2018, on the other hand, yellow-vest protesters appeared on the streets, strongly opposing the increase in fuel taxes. After weeks of protests, the government had to bend and cancel fuel tax increases.

Sri Lanka has gone even further than this. Although gasoline is still sold in small quantities to ordinary citizens, the usual distribution of the fuel has been frozen.

It has been written in several international media that no country has made a similar decision since the 1979 oil crisis.

The soldiers keep order so that you don’t go to the fueling stations in the evening. Wedging and fighting will still happen.

Pwe start at the same IOC gas station the next day, and the difference is like night and day.

The sleepy atmosphere is on its way. Total chaos is going on at the gas pumps. People are crowding in from all directions. Everyone tries to take their turn to refuel their vehicle.

There is a strict negotiation with the employees about whether they could get a little more gasoline, but the labels taped next to the pumps show the exact amounts.

The tag tells you the exact amounts, how much fuel you can fill in each vehicle.

The situation is genuinely threatening at times. Emotions heat up, people rage at each other. The fuss is huge. Someone bangs on the hood of a car that is refueling. There are policemen and soldiers with guns in hand to maintain discipline and order.

The day before, Kingsley and Weerasinghe have said that people who are frustrated while waiting in line, for example, try to come with their own measuring stick to check if there really isn’t more gasoline left in the gas station’s tanks. Passing attempts are commonplace, and have occasionally led to fistfights.

According to local media reports, 16 people have died in fuel queues this year, either in violence or simply because they were exhausted while queuing in hot conditions.

