Argentine soccer is probably the one that has had the most different formats in the history of the most popular sport on the planet, due to the countless modifications that the leaders who have gone through (and continue) militating in the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) were making tournament by tournament.
Next, we will review five cups that no longer exist in Argentine soccer. What names did they have and what format? Why don’t they exist anymore? We answer all these questions.
The Carlos Ibarguren Cup was played both in amateurism and professionalism. The Minister of Justice of that time had that name. The Argentine soccer champion was playing against the Rosario league champion. In the last five editions, the champions of the Primera and the Copa Presidente de la Nación faced each other. Racing was the first champion and the Liga Cordobesa team the last.
It was organized in two years, 1920 and 1926, between the First Division teams during the recess of the championship while the Argentine team participated in the Copa América. The teams were divided into two zones and the winners of each qualified to play in the final. Huracán and Boca, the champions, in that order.
It was played only once, and the champion was Gymnastics (LP). The Argentine Cup was suspended in 1970, and then in 1993 the AFA organized a special contest to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Argentine Association Football League. 18 of the 20 First Division clubs participated in 1992/93. “Lobo” beat River 3-1 in the final and got his only First Division title so far.
The name of this Cup responds to the fact that it was played during the recess of the competition for the 1958 World Cup in Sweden. The AFA organized a tournament between all the First Division teams, which at that time were 16 clubs. Two zones of 8, the first two qualified for the final. Atlanta beat Racing in the final and became champion.
Before the 2012/13 season, the AFA decided to change the name of the short tournaments, which were called Initial and Final instead of Apertura and Clausura. The winners of each would play a game to define the champion of the season. AFA turned it into a National Cup, but it was only played once because then the expansion of the First Division to 30 teams was resolved. River beat San Lorenzo 1-0 and won the title.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#cups #longer #exist #Argentine #soccer
Leave a Reply