A session of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, in 2018. Arnulfo Franco / AP

The president of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (I / A Court HR), the Costa Rican Elizabeth Odio Benito, ruled out on Wednesday the possibility of re-election to one of the seven chairs that make up the high court based in this Central American capital, which consolidates the moment of a strong renewal in the entity, with the prompt election of four judges at times agitated on the continent by conservative currents and the aftermath of the pandemic.

Odio, 81, decided to end her career as a judge in December and joins a similar announcement made days ago by Argentine judge Eugenio Raúl Zaffaroni, in addition to the expiration of the two possible terms for Chilean Eduardo Vio Grossi and the There are few options for Ecuador to ask for the reelection of the former president of its Constitutional Court, Patricio Pazmiño.

The race for renewal has begun. At least five Latin American governments have announced their candidacies this month to form the Inter-American Court as of 2022. The last to do so has been Costa Rica, which in the same statement announcing Odio’s early retirement presented as an official candidate for the jurist Nancy Hernández, a progressive magistrate who now integrates the Constitutional Chamber.

Hernández’s candidacy joins that of two women already nominated by Panama and Paraguay, along the lines requested by President Odio to reduce the strong predominance of men in the four decades of the Court’s existence, with 34 of 39 elections for them and only five for female candidates. The Panamanian government has already presented former deputy Ana Matilde Gómez and Paraguay did it with Miryam Peña Candia, in the first time that the South American country has applied for a seat on the Inter-American Court.

The Organization of American States (OAS) also formally received, from Peru, the candidacy of César Landa Arroyo, former president of the Peruvian Constitutional Court, and that of the Brazilian Rodrigo Bittencourt from the Government of Jair Bolsonaro.

The nominations may multiply in the coming months, as the election is scheduled for mid-year in Washington in the OAS General Assembly, a body that frames the American Convention on Human Rights that governs the Inter-American Court, one of the three regional courts of Human Rights, along with the European and African.

The 20 countries that recognize the jurisdiction of the Inter-American Court, although 25 are the signatories of the Convention, look closely at the reorganization of the court that has guaranteed social rights in recent years against conservative currents on the rise in the region, as happened with equal marriage in Costa Rica in 2018. “There is a setback in human rights hand in hand with an attack on democratic values ​​in the world and in this region. It is a very delicate and convulsed moment, ”said the Costa Rican candidate Hernández at a conference.

Added to this are the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on compliance with social and economic human rights, in addition to the logistical difficulties caused by the sanitary restrictions on the normal operation of the Court and the budgetary limitations that it has dragged on for years. behind.