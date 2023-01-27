In the United States, five police officers are being prosecuted for the death of a black man in Memphis. Tire Nichols, 29, was apprehended by police three weeks ago and beaten so severely that he died a few days later.

The five officers, who are also black, were already fired by the police force after the incident for excessive force. They are now charged with second-degree murder, comparable to manslaughter, and aggravated assault, among other things. All five are trapped.

Nichols was arrested for reckless driving after a chase. According to his lawyer, he was beaten “like a piñata” when he was arrested and was then mutilated beyond recognition. The images of the officers’ bodycams will be published on Friday. The family has already seen the images and called it “disgusting”.

Security stepped up

Authorities fear massive protests from angry crowds on Friday. Security is therefore being increased in the major cities and around the Capitol, the US parliament building, news site Politico reports. In Memphis, where the police force will release the images on Friday around 6 p.m. (local time) as part of transparency, after-school activities will not take place. Events organized by schools will also be canceled on Saturday due to possible protests See also Incubation period for Omicron BA.2: Symptoms can resemble corona variant

Since the black man George Floyd was killed by police brutality in 2020, there have been frequent protests against racial inequality in the United States. Although the officers in this case are also black, some American media also see Nichols’ death as evidence that the police are cracking down on arrests of black people.

Nichols’ family has called for peaceful protests. President Joe Biden agrees and hopes it doesn’t get out of hand. Anger is understandable, but violence is never acceptable. Biden believes that agents should be held accountable for their actions in order to bring about structural change.

The five accused officers © ANP/EPA

