Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In order to improve the quality and continuity of the service, the The Federal Electricity Commission will provisionally suspend the electricity supply, on March 31, to five rural communities of Ahome.

El Refugio, Matacahui, Las Salinas, Las Lajitas and La Chicura will benefit from an improvement in electricity services, even if they have to cut off power for an hour to do so.

According to the CFE bulletin, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. there will be a suspension to carry out the works, which consist of improvements to the distribution network, by increasing the driving capacity in a medium voltage circuit of the La Despensa substation, Ahome.

The Federal Electricity Commission thanks the users for their cooperation and understanding, reiterating that, to guarantee the safety of the maintenance crews, part of this work can only be carried out with the lines de-energized.