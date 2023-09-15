













Stories in formats that combine illustrations with sagacious speeches that manage to create an entire experience excite us and, thanks to our consumption, consolidate their industry. The world of comics and manga has origins very specific to its contexts, however, in the last twenty years, its graphic tradition in general has greater popularity and support. Thanks to this, Latin American comics are also slowly emerging and positioning themselves in the dense and exorbitant industry of the world.

Latin America in general and Mexico in particular rise to this, and I consider that in the days when we tend to become more patriotic, perhaps we could do more with actions that support the development of our culture or at least recognize it, not with a nationalist desire, but with one of solidarity with our environment, rather, before the people with whom we share spaces and experiences.

With this said, I will proceed to talk about five Mexican comic creators that you should definitely, at the very least, know.

Mexican comic creators

Paulina Márquez – Pauu Márquez

Source: Paulina Márquez

Marquez She is a comic creator who plays a lot with space on a graphic level, she usually uses pastel colors and tries to maintain a very balanced, “clean” style, sometimes even somewhat minimalist. A very aesthetic artist.

With it you can find both bold and subdued pink tones. It mostly has vertebrae that elaborate on love (different types, it is not limited to romantic love), and appeals to more marginal feelings, such as nostalgia and discomfort in the world and its expectant dynamics.

It probably reminds you of manhwas and other oriental production that is not limited to the Japanese industry, but rather retreats into the current fluidity of Korea and China.

“Love is in Seoul” It is his latest title, and it is a collaborative project.

José Luis Castillos – Imosh13

Source: Webtoon

If Paulina Márquez impresses us with a low saturation of colors and strokes, and it is not your style, well, José Luis Castillos, better known as Imosh13has a much more saturated proposal.

His art will remind us of American comics and It will delight us with more voluminous strokes and fantastic worlds that are somewhere between chilling and humorous. The artist also has a poetic series with illustrations.

Imosh13 will remind you of the animation that has the Cartoon Network seal (Steven Universe, The Garden Wall), of course, with its unique style.

His newest title is “The flower of the sea” and we definitely hear the echoes of Rimbaud.

Hugo Silva Olver – Alenky Comics

Source: Alenky Comics

Emotions and sensations are an almost indissoluble whole. And the eye can quickly perceive the different strokes and the conditions in which they immerse you.

Alenky Comics has a less saturated proposal than, for example, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s ink pumps; but in the same way it introduces us to a robust world, full of tension, creating a desolate atmosphere.

The narrative voice of Alenki Cómics is aggressive and somewhat difficult to process. Not only at the thematic level, but at the level of narrative structure. His last project was that he tried to break the traditional structures and created a new code of readings through margins and colors of the vignettes for a Cortázar-style dynamic (Hopscotch).

Definitely, Alenki Cómics has a slightly more specific audience than other Mexican comic artists, because it exposes more violence and a particular lucidity behind it.

Maybe Alenky Comics reminds you a little of Gorillaz. Is he your type?

Danielle – Dacachi Fujino Art

Source: Dacachi Fujino Arts

The work of Dacachi plays with a fine delicate line and with essentially kawaii figures, but at the same time, very mature and watercolor. Dacachi’s proposal raises difficult problems and with warm melancholy he tries to give us a balm that serves as consolation.

Dacachi’s work has very interesting but always kind contrasts, they advocate hope and improvement, focuses on slow but possible processes: the daily battle, you against the vast capitalist universe.

David Espinosa – The Dee

Source: The Dee

He dee He is mostly known for collaborating with the creators of Legendary Legends, His style is cartoonish, full of color and with a depth and touch that is very… modern Mexican? Definitely its line is quite consolidated and its authenticity is evident.

Both their stories and their images recover contexts very typical of our environments, which generates a humorous, very mexa experience.

Have you read Persepolis? The Dee is a little more Frenchized. Its vibe is structured around solid colors, but with a pop and very dark style.

Why read comics by Mexican creators?

Comic book culture is expanding and it is important to maintain its fluidity. However, it is of course interesting to think about comics today and from our context, for example, from our perspective as manga readers and anime consumers.

Source: MangaPlus – Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto.

The manga and the comic are, of course, different deliveries. However, in the last twenty, the consumption of this pair of cultural products intensifies. Manga pushes for more distribution in the West and with less stigma, while comics (and the influence of its original legacy) expands, reaching new creators who write from different cultural backgrounds, also slowly generating their own tradition. Latin America is making its way with more original production.

The wide range of comics styles combined with their influences from Western comic industries and Eastern manga and manhwa are evident in some of the Mexican artists’ works, but This does not imply, in the slightest, a limit, but rather it allows us to see how to learn from the energetic market to give a magical sample of the series and graphic novels from Mexico.

All the artists mentioned here have been awarded national and international awards. (Tierra Adentro, Pixelatl, published on WebToon, awarded the national graphic novel award, among other awards that even allow their works to migrate to other formats in new media, such as short films), which shows that their talent and effort They are evident, coupled with their originality.

Although we love manga, let’s remember that there are artists who whisper to us, giving us comfort, advice or a joke, sometimes closer to home.

