Five Colombians make the cut at LAAC 2023

Five Colombians remain in the fight in the Latin American Amateur Championship (LAAC) that is disputed in Puerto Rico.

After the day on Thursday, when matthew fuenmayor He was a sensation with -6 and the lone leader, on Friday in round 2 the day was more discreet.

However, of the 8 Colombians present in Puerto Rico, five continue after making the cut.

Mateo Fuenmayor, Colombian golfer.

Fuenmayor and Juan Camilo Vesga are the best locatedboth ranked 23rd at -1.

Manuel Merizalde, one of the experienced players, made the cut with par for the course. further back, Juan Velasquez and Carlos Rodriguez They are at +1 and they are also following the weekend.

Outside were Juan Ángel, with +5, and Juan Camilo Malagón, with +11. Also, Daniel Faccini he had to leave the tournament before round 2 due to health problems that he presented since Thursday.

The leader is the Mexican Luis Carrerawith 10 strokes under par, followed by Argentine Mateo Fernández, with -9.

The winner of LAAC 2023 accesses the Augusta Masters, the British Open and the US Open.

