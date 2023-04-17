a spanish court sentenced 15 people, including five Colombians, sentenced to between one and a half and twelve years in prison for trying to distribute two tons of cocaine from the Colombian cartel Los Boyacos.

Without the network noticing it, the shipment was intercepted by the DEA (US drug enforcement agency) in waters near the state of Florida (USA) when it was on its way to Spain and was later distributed in a controlled manner to encourage arrests.

The Colombians were in Spain in an irregular situation, so the National Court agreed to replace imprisonment with their expulsion when they serve two thirds of the sentence or before, if they previously agreed to the third degree of prison (semi-liberty) or probation.

The court considered proven that the convicted They were part of a criminal organization whose purpose was “the introduction into Spain of large batches of cocaine for its subsequent distribution and commercialization”.

For distribution, the cartel sent to Spain a Julio Peñaranda Torres (nicknamed ‘Loco’ and ‘Visage’) and Ronal Alfredo Roa (‘Mono’). These have received the highest sentences, 8 years and 12 years in prison and fines of 34 and 76 million euros, respectively (37 and 82 million dollars).

The investigation began on June 14, 2016, when the Spanish security forces received information from the DEA office about the immediate presence of Peñaranda to start negotiations for the importation of some 2,000 kilos of cocaine through the Galician coast ( Northwest of spain).

Peñaranda met several people in Spain, traveled to Vigo (Galicia) and returned to Colombia.

In January 2017, the DEA reported a new trip by Peñaranda to Spain and that he had also managed to intercept the drug, so he requested an “international controlled delivery” of the cocaine in order to identify and arrest the recipients in Spain.

Then, a Spanish court authorized the transfer of the drug to Spain “duly guarded.” Upon learning that the drug had already arrived in Spain, the drug traffickers began efforts to collect, transport and immediately distribute it.

At that moment, the court authorized the intervention of undercover agents so that they could show the drugs to the recipients and then replaced by an innocuous substance at the time of delivery.

The agents, who had infiltrated meetings of drug traffickers, intervened on February 27, the day agreed for delivery, and arrested those investigated.

