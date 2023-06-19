Military of Venezuela five citizens of Colombian nationality were arrested and two Ecuadorians in the Yapacana National Park, in the state of Amazonas (south, on the border with Brazil and Colombia), “dedicated to illegal mining,” the operational strategic commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), Domingo Hernández, reported on Monday. Larez.

In his Twitter account, the official published the photographs and names of the detainees and reaffirmed that “In Venezuela, mining exploitation is prohibited in national parks or forest reserves”.

“The territorial planning establishes that the Yapacana is a national park with special administration and no one is authorized even to occupy or make a presence without permission from the State,” said the military.

In another message, Hernández Lárez assured that during the detention of these citizens, several “accommodation and storage” structures were also destroyed. of mining materials, including 26 compression motors, 14 power plants, 13 suction pumps, six stone grinders, four electric saws and other materials, such as cables and hoses.

#FANB In the exercise of national sovereignty, in accordance with our CRBV and other national laws and regulations, it will destroy and disable all types of criminal structures that, without mediating the consequences for the population and the world, cause damage of levels… pic.twitter.com/si8AcwB4Q9 —G.J. Domingo Hernandez Larez (@dhernandezlarez) June 19, 2023

They were also “dismantled six shops for human trafficking, sales of alcohol, psychotropic substances, narcotics and other infamous vices” that operated within the national park.

He assured that the FANB officials will continue “deployed in the Yapacana National Park in safeguarding and environmental protection tasks,” within the framework of Operation Autana, which has included numerous operations to dismantle illegal mining structures and arrest people who exploit wealth in the south of the country illegally.

The violation of land use regulations for mining exploitation is carried out arbitrarily in the open sky, requiring earthworks and clearing of forests, which implies the use of complex chemical processes of flotation or leaching to obtain portions of… pic.twitter.com/0R4q0XBcZD —G.J. Domingo Hernandez Larez (@dhernandezlarez) June 19, 2023

Last week, the military detained another five Colombians and one Brazilian engaged in “illegal mining, arbitrary residence and illegal occupation” in the same national park.

In recent years, the Venezuelan authorities intensified surveillance in the mining areas of Amazonas and Bolívar with the aim of eradicating irregular groups that extract wealth from the land, which has led to armed confrontations, arrests and complaints by NGOs of abuse of power. against indigenous peoples

#FANB Together with the CSOs, it is facing the different forms of diffuse relations between inhabitants of the Amazonian transnational axis, who constitute a risk for both countries (Venezuela and Colombia) because they arbitrarily and without contemplation promote… pic.twitter.com/f681V6zLHD —G.J. Domingo Hernandez Larez (@dhernandezlarez) June 19, 2023

