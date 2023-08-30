Sometimes, passion is left aside when work callsand if you don’t believe us, you can ask the coaches who first put on a team’s jumpsuit and then that of their classic rival of a lifetime, without giving too much importance to “what will they say” from fans who cannot tolerate that treason.
Next, we will review five of the most significant cases, either due to the popularity of the coach or the importance of the clubs. Come on.
El Bambino is identified with San Lorenzo in Argentina, but he had the luxury of directing the two largest in the country. With River he was champion of America and the world in 1986 and he was directed by Boca in a brief stage in 1997-1998. Alfredo Di Stéfano was another DT who led both teams and was champion in both.
The Serbian not only directed the two most important clubs in Spain but also Atlético de Madrid, the other protagonist of the derby in the Spanish capital. He led Real Madrid between 1990 and 1992, Atlético in two stages in 1995-1998 and 1999 and Barca in 2003 when he came as Van Gaal’s successor.
The Italian coach marked an era in Milan in his first spell as coach of the Rossoneri team between 1991 and 1996 (he would later have a second spell in 1997-1998) and was also a Juventus coach between 2004 and 2006.
That of Jorge Sampaoli’s former assistant is a very unique case since his time between two classic rivals such as Independiente and Racing was non-stop: he led Red in 2019 and, after his failure, he was announced as Coudet’s replacement in 2020 at the “Academy”.
The Argentine coach not only led the two most popular teams in Mexico but also had two spells in each one: he went through the Chivas de Guadalajara bench in 1989 and in 2014 and by América in 1996 and 2016-2017.
