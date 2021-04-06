In just nine days that have been disputed in the Autonomous Preference, up to five coaches have stopped directing their respective teams. The last to fall was Alberto García, who resigned on Monday night as Abarán coach. It was accepted by the Abaranera directive. This is the second coach who falls to Abarán so far this season, as José Antonio Martínez ‘Buggi’, who resigned voluntarily. He was only there for the first two days, in which he didn’t get any points, and he threw in the towel.

Complications in his work in relation to training schedules and, above all, the poor results achieved have forced Alberto García to leave. A different result than 2-3 last week in Las Colonias against Cehegín would have kept this young coach on the bench, as his team had offered a very good image last Wednesday in Molina de Segura, despite losing 2-1 . Only three games won, five lost, two of them at home, and a draw also at home, is the balance that García leaves in an Abarán that does not work.

Before testing at Abarán, Alberto García already trained Ciudad de Cieza, Murcia youth in the Honor Division, Yeclano and UCAM B. In these last two teams he was second under Tomi’s orders. On a provisional basis, the tandem formed by Emilio Bru and Eugenio Gómez, technical director and physical trainer, respectively, will take over the squad.

The duo formed by Emilio Bru and Eugenio Gómez takes over the Abaranero bench and Quique Mateo already directs Cieza



And before Alberto García, four other coaches presented their resignation in Preferential. In group A, where Abarán compete, Paco Asensio relieved Jaime Alarcón at Cabezo de Torres, after his departure to Churra de Tercera División, a club from which he also left more than a month ago.

Cantabella’s “Suffering”



And in group B, Joaquín Martínez replaced Chupi at Beniel about four days ago, and in the last two weeks there were also movements on the benches of Algezares and Cieza. Juanmi entered for Francisco Serrano in the first, and Quique Mateo for Gustavo Cantabella in the Ciezano team.

«My day-to-day life was being a suffering because of that illusion deposited in me and because of my own level of demand, but I no longer enjoyed it. We lost three fundamental games in seven days for the goal we had set for ourselves and, out of respect and the greatness of CD Cieza, I must be honest and take a step to the side, “argued Cantabella, formerly of Ciudad and Racing, to present his resignation on the bench from ciezano. Quique Mateo’s debut with Cieza could not have been better: a win in Beniel (0-4).