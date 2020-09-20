Five civilians were injured as a result of the shelling of Saudi Arabia by supporters of the Ansar Allah rebel movement, reports SAP…

Representatives of the civil defense department of the kingdom note that a shell fired by the Houthis fell in a border village in Jizan province.

The attack damaged a civilian object, as well as three vehicles. Five civilians were slightly injured by flying shrapnel.

At the moment, all the victims are hospitalized in the hospital.

Earlier, the air defense of Saudi Arabia intercepted two missiles in the skies over Riyadh.