The emergency services were called en masse just before 7 p.m. Initially, three ambulances, two trauma helicopters and the fire brigade came to the street in The Hague. The trauma helicopter from Rotterdam landed in the area, the helicopter from Amsterdam was cancelled. A few minutes later, three more ambulances arrived.

Residents had reported possible carbon monoxide in the flat in the Laak district, near the Haagse Hogeschool and The Hague HS station. The fire service checked the houses on the Goudriaankade for the presence of carbon monoxide, but those measurements were negative, a spokesman said.

All children were checked on the street and in homes by the paramedics and then rushed to hospital. There they are further investigated ‘why they all have not become tasty’, according to the fire service. These are five children from two families.

The police will later question these children again what exactly they did or ate in order to at least uncover the true facts. Fire brigade

Two children had a saliva test, of which one child had a positive result. It is not yet known what kind of positive result it is exactly. “The police will later question these children again what exactly they did or ate in order to at least get to the bottom of the true circumstances,” said the fire service. See also Diversity activist resigns from NGO post after lying about her race

According to disaster site Region15 it is taken into account that the five found something outside and ate from it. The street has been closed for the investigation.

Tip AD Haagsche Courant Do you have a tip or comment for the editors? Send us a WhatsApp message on 06-27377816.

In the podcast De Zaak X you get a unique insight into court cases. Listen to the latest episodes below! Don’t miss an episode? Then subscribe via Spotify or Apple Podcast!

#children #unwell #playing #Hague #victims #rushed #hospital