EP Madrid Thursday 16 December 2021, 12:56



At least five children have died and four are admitted to hospital after falling from a height of nearly ten meters after a gust of wind lifted a bouncy castle off the ground at a primary school on the Australian island of Tasmania.

The incident took place at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, according to Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine, who added that “a gust of wind caused the bouncy castle to fly off”, as has picked up the Australian television network ABC.

Authorities have not confirmed for now what was used to anchor the bouncy castle nor have they disclosed the ages of the victims. Hine stressed that the investigation “will take some time” and stressed that the main thing now “is to support those who have seen themselves tragically by what happened.”

“These children should be celebrating their last day of primary school and instead we are all mourning their loss,” Hine said. “Our hearts are broken for the families and loved ones, classmates and teachers of these young people who have left too soon,” he added.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lamented the “devastating” tragedy and extended his condolences to both the families of the victims and the Tasmanian authorities. Morrison was scheduled to travel to the island on Friday, but has postponed the visit out of “respect,” according to a spokesman.