How to install and use the child seat

Not all seats fit equally well in all vehicles, and there are also differences in the preferences of parents and children. Therefore, we must advise ourselves well before purchasing a retention system, taking into account the use and the vehicle where we are going to install it.

– Once installed, the seat should be as firmly attached to the vehicle as possible. Especially in older car models, the length of the seat belt buckle fasteners may cause some models to not be able to be adjusted stably, for example.

– To ensure optimal support, make sure that the belts are as straight as possible and that there are no folds.

– Especially in the case of baby carriers, check whether the length of the vehicle belt is sufficient to be able to fasten the baby carrier safely.

– In the case of lifters with a backrest, it sometimes happens that the belt does not retract automatically when the child leans forward. In this case, try another seat with which the upper belt guide better adjusts to the angles of the vehicle’s belt system.

– Child seat models with semi-universal approval cannot be fitted to all vehicle models. These products include a list of vehicle models with which you can check if the chair can be used in our car.

– Due to their low weight and smaller dimensions, the two-piece seats (the retention system + Isofix base) are usually easier to install, but most of them cannot rotate to facilitate the seating and fastening process of children little ones.

– The manual contains instructions and rules on the chairs that can be installed and how to do it. Instructions should be read carefully and their directions followed.

On the other hand, once you have bought the chair, you have to become familiar with its handling. To do this, the first thing to do is, as we say, read the user manuals for the chair and the vehicle. It is important to install it correctly so that, in the event of an accident, the chair offers the best protection to the child:

– Pay special attention to properly tighten the belts.

– Avoid placing the child in the chair with the coat, so that the belt fits the body as much as possible.

– In addition, both the belt (or harness) and the backrest must be adapted to the height of the child as it grows.

– Never change a chair for a bigger one ahead of time.

A good child seat always offers good protection in the event of a side impact, also models for older children. Vehicle airbags can only offer limited protection to children, so backless boosters are only an emergency solution, for example when three children have to be seated together in the rear seat of the vehicle. It It is recommended to use elevators with backrest until the child is 1.50 meters tall, and carry the child in reverse direction as long as possible.