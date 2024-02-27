Hisense and JVC are two brands recognized worldwide for their excellence in the manufacture of Electronic productsespecially in the smart screens and televisions sectorIn addition, they are recognized as being among the best sellers in stores like Soriana, where they are even on sale. Both stand out for their commitment to technological innovation, offering devices that combine image quality, performance and advanced functionalities.

Soriana, one of the most important supermarket chains in Mexico, has a special offer on smart TVs from recognized brands such as Hisense and JVC. These devices, which have the ROKU integration and 4K resolutionare available with significant discounts, as well as monthly interest-free financing options and additional benefits for customers.

The promotion includes discounts of up to 20% on a variety of smart TV screen models. In addition, you have the option of purchasing the products through an interest-free monthly payment plan, exclusive for online purchases. If that's not enough, by using certain participating credit cards, customers can earn double points, adding extra appeal to this offer.

Among the products featured in this offer are:

JVC 43 Inch Roku Frameless Screen SI43FRF

Resolution: FHD 1920 x 1080

Operating System: Linux

Connectivity: HDMI| USB

Regular price: $5,990

Offer price: $3,990

Hisense 58 Inch 4K Roku TV 58R6E Screen

Resolution: 4K UHD

Motion Rate 120 technology

Operating System: Roku TV (OS)

Regular price: $10,990

Offer price: $7,990

Hisense screens. Photo: Soriana.

Hisense 59 Inch 58A6Gr 4K Smart Roku TV

Resolution: 4K UHD

Special features: Game Mode, HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10

Regular price: $14,490

Offer price: $11,592

Hisense 65 Inch 4K UHD Roku TV 65R6E4 Screen

Resolution: Ultra High Definition 4K

Motion Rate 120 technology

Operating System: Roku TV (OS)

Regular price: $11,990

Offer price: $8,990

JVC 50 Inch 4K Smart TV Roku Frameless Screen

Resolution: 4K UHD

Connectivity: HDMI| USB

Regular price: $8,990

Offer price: $5,490

JVC screens. Photo: Soriana.

Prestige of Hisense and JVC in Soriana

Hisense, a leading brand in the consumer electronics marketis distinguished by its focus on producing high-definition, 4K resolution televisions, with features such as the built-in Roku operating system, which provides access to a wide range of online content and entertainment applications.

Besides, the Motion Rate 120 technology present in Hisense televisions guarantees a fluid and immersive viewing experience, ideal for enjoying movies, sports and video games.

On the other hand, JVC is recognized for its long history in the audiovisual industry and its commitment to excellence in image quality. JVC TVs stand out for their elegant and minimalist design, as well as their 4K UHD resolution, which offers impressive visual clarity and vibrant colors.

The integration of Roku technology on select JVC models gives users a complete, easy-to-use entertainment experience, with instant access to thousands of streaming channels and streaming services. With the combination of these brands' reputation for quality and the discounts offered at Soriana, consumers can be confident that they are purchasing top-notch products at exceptional prices.

With these offers on Hisense and JVC smart TVsSoriana seeks to offer its customers affordable options to enjoy the best image quality and entertainment in their homes.