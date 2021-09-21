After presenting her report, the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, made changes to her cabinet. One was the appointment of Javier Hidalgo at the head of the capital’s sport.

Javier Hidalgo has been one of the promoters of the use of the bicycle as a means of transport and will now face several challenges, such as the following:

1. Physical activation. Although the INEGI does not detail how sports practice is in the entities, it is foreseeable that in the capital the sedentary lifestyle exceeds the national average and more than 60 percent of the population is physically inactive, due to the conditions of population density. This is an urgent challenge.

2. Sports census. One of the great shortcomings is a real census of sports facilities. The Institute itself mentions 49 centers, but in the National Statistical Directory of Sports Units of the INEGI there are 4,350 establishments such as gyms, swimming pools, sports centers and clubs only in the country’s capital.

3. Big events. Among the debatable topics is that of the great events (such as the Grand Prix of Mexico City or the Capital Marathon). I think Javier Hidalgo (as a talented man on the left) has the imagination to create new tournaments or championships with more sponsors that support the coexistence of citizens. I wish.

Rings of Power

This season Cisco begins activities as a technology partner of the NFL, with the idea of ​​having a Connected League that allows fans more interaction. Today, all replay control rooms in NFL stadiums use Cisco technology and are connected to the Art McNally GameDay headquarters in New York. Now, the idea is to build an inclusive future through the program “Inspire Change Huddle Legacy” … Carlos Brito, director of Channel 11, is about to get a yellow card, because his cleaning services provider, Ocram Seyer, does not has received any payment since April. For this reason, the Independent National Union of Cleaning Workers and Employees requested that the Internal Control Body, of Julieta Olmos, investigate the case, since there could be strange actions of the deputy director of Material Resources, Álvaro Vargas … From 24 to 26 In September, the First Official Adventure Rally ADV NL 2021 will be held, in which motorcyclists will tour the main tourist sites of Nuevo León … In the final sprint of the race for the presidency of Concamin, Netzahualcóyotl Salvatierra could surprise. On his agenda he proposes catapult to the Mexican southeast … Laura Puente became the runner-up of the 30-meter Fronton World Cup last weekend, in an overtime game … The federal deputy for Hidalgo, Cuauhtémoc Ochoa, he could be one of the contenders to replace Governor Omar Fayad. He was well received by Morena and has been at the foot of the canyon in Tula … To commemorate the classic regio 126 that was played this weekend, Tecate launched 250 thousand limited edition cans … Who can get the red card is Gerardo Ruiz Mateos, one of the men closest to Felipe Calderón, who was reported to the Financial Intelligence Unit of Santiago Nieto; the Tax Administration Service, of Raquel Buenrostro and the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, of Rogelio Ramírez de la O, for carrying out “suspicious” activities … By the way, yesterday, Fidel Kuri, former owner, was arrested for possible fraud of the Sharks of Veracruz.

