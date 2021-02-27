Five people from the Caucasus were detained for shooting in a cafe in Shlisselburg. Reported by Interfax with reference to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

Four of the detainees have Russian citizenship. Among them is the owner of the cafe.

During the arrest, law enforcement officers seized several weapons, and also conducted searches in several entertainment establishments on the territory of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. The police added that illegal slot machines were seized.

Earlier, in Shlisselburg, Leningrad Region, a mass conflict in a cafe ended in the shooting and murder of a Russian. One of the participants in the meeting opened fire, as a result of which the 39-year-old man received several gunshot wounds and died.

A criminal case was initiated under clause “g” of part 2 of article 105 (“Murder committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy”) and article 222 (“Illegal circulation of weapons”).