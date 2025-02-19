02/19/2025



Updated at 14: 50h.





He Betis will face Thursday to Gent Belgian in the return of his tie Conference League. The Verdiblanco team seeks to certify its pass to the next round after having won in the first leg by 0-3. Manuel Pellegrini He has facilitated the list of soccer players convened with numerous casualties.

Bellerín, William Carvalho, Fornals, Lo Celso and Marc Roca They are low due to injury, while Cucho Hernández Nor will it be available for not being registered in the competition. The players with subsidiary file Germán, Jesús Rodríguez, Dani Pérez and Mateo They are part of the Chilean coach’s call. Ángel Ortiz, Regular in recent weeks with the first team, it is not equally available due to injury.

The completed list is made up of the following players: Llorente, Cardoso, Bartra, Natan, Antony, Vitor Roque, Chimy Ávila, Ez Abde, Bakambu, Ricardo Rodríguez, Adrián San Miguel, Perraud, Altimira, Isco, Sabaly, Aitor Ruibal, Fran Vieites, Germán, Jesús Rodríguez, Dani Pérez and Mateo.