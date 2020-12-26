A freight train and a gas carrier collided in the Perm Territory, as a result of which five carriages derailed, no gas leakage followed. This was reported on December 26 by the press service of the Ural Transport Prosecutor’s Office.

The department clarified that the collision occurred at a railway crossing of non-public tracks of JSC Vizhaisky stone quarry, adjacent to the Biser station in the Gornozavodsky district.

The driver of the MAN gas carrier lost control and flew into a freight train loaded with rubble, the prosecutor’s office added.

“According to preliminary information, as a result of the collision, there was a descent of five cars. There are no casualties. There is no gas leak. The Perm Transport Prosecutor’s Office organized an inspection of the safety of the operation of railway transport, ”the message says.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. The directorate of emergency recovery facilities of the Sverdlovsk Railway is in charge of eliminating the derailment of cars.

On November 16, at the Novki-1 station in the Vladimir region, a freight train with fuel oil went off the rails. The incident led to the death of 45-year-old road master of the Vladimir distance of the path, Yuri Lebedev. At the same time, according to preliminary data, the spill of oil products on the railway did not cause serious harm to the ecology of the region.