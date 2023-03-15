Many industries have benefited from technological advancements, but few have progressed as rapidly as the medical and healthcare fields. Now, nurses can find work in various settings besides hospitals, opening up exciting new possibilities for both recent grads and seasoned professionals.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 9% rise in nursing jobs, or 276,800 new positions, by 2030. So, are you a nursing graduate looking to take the next step in your career? If so, you may be overwhelmed by all of the different options that are available to you. The good news is there are plenty of great opportunities in the nursing field that can help you to achieve success and reach your goals.

In this post, we’ll cover the top career options for nursing graduates, including their potential salaries and other key details. Whether you’re just starting or have been in the nursing field for a while, you’ll be able to find a job that’s perfect for you.

Adult-Gerontology Primary Care

Adult-Gerontology Primary Care is a specialized branch of nursing that focuses on caring for adults and elderly patients. These nurse practitioners are trained to provide preventative care and treatment for common illnesses and manage chronic conditions and diseases.

As an Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner, you will conduct physical exams, order and interpret lab tests, prescribe medication, provide health education, and refer patients to specialists.

To become an Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner, you must complete a Master’s or Doctorate program from an accredited university. Many universities now offer gerontology nurse practitioner programs online, allowing you to earn your degree at your own pace.

Careers in Adult-Gerontology Primary Care are in high demand due to the aging population. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of adult gerontology nurse practitioners is projected to grow 36 percent until 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. In the US, an adult gerontology nurse practitioner has an average income of $98,788.

Cardiology

Cardiology is a specialized field of nursing that focuses on treating and caring for patients with heart and vascular conditions. Cardiac nurses provide care to inpatient and outpatient populations, managing all aspects of their patient’s condition from diagnosis to post-treatment.

To become a cardiac nurse, you must have an active RN license and pursue certification through the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Additionally, experience in an acute care setting such as ICU or emergency department is highly beneficial.

The job outlook for cardiology nurses is strong, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicting an 18% growth rate from 2018 to 2028 – much faster than the national average for all occupations. The median annual salary for cardiology nurses in the US is around $68,450. With experience, many nurses find they can earn even more than that. Nurses can take advantage of even more career opportunities and higher wages by becoming certified in cardiac nursing.

Emergency

Emergency nursing is a specialty field focused on assessing and caring for acutely ill and injured patients. Emergency nurses must be able to assess a patient’s condition quickly and accurately, develop and implement treatment plans, and respond to various types of emergencies.

The most important qualification for an emergency nurse is a valid nursing license. Additional qualifications vary from state to state. But generally include at least one year of nursing experience in an acute care setting, additional training in trauma nursing and critical care, advanced cardiac life support certification, and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Career growth in emergency nursing is expected to be strong over the next decade, with jobs expected to increase by 16% by 2028. As of February 27, 2023, the average emergency nursing salary in the United States is $76,565, but the actual spread is more likely between $68,517 and $85,148.

Critical Care

Critical care nursing is an essential specialty for nursing graduates to consider. Critical care nurses are responsible for providing high-level care to seriously ill or injured patients in the ICU. They must possess a wide range of specialized knowledge and skills to ensure the best possible outcomes for their patients. Nurses specializing in critical care must be well-versed in technology, pharmacology, physiology, and patient-centered care.

Qualifications required to work in critical care nursing include a bachelor’s degree in nursing and certification in critical care nursing from the American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN). Additionally, many employers require that nurses have at least one year of experience working in the ICU before applying for a critical care nursing job.

The employment of critical care nurses is expected to grow by 7% from 2019-2029. With the aging population, critical care nurses will be especially in demand due to the increased need for intensive medical care. Salaries for critical care nurses tend to be higher due to their level of specialization and advanced skills. Critical Care Nurse base salaries vary from $71,800 to $94,900, with an average base pay of $82,000.

Oncology

Oncology is an area of nursing that focuses on treating and caring for cancer patients. Nurses specializing in this field have many duties and responsibilities, including administering chemotherapy and radiation, providing emotional support to patients and families, educating them on their diagnoses and treatments, and administering palliative care.

To become an oncology nurse, you must complete a nursing program and receive a bachelor’s degree. In addition, many states require nurses to pass the NCLEX-RN examination and obtain a license to practice.

Oncology nurses are in high demand in the US, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting an increase in demand of 12 percent from 2019 to 2029. As of February 27, 2023, the average Oncology Nurse salary in the United States is $82200, but the typical pay range is $73,500 to $91,900. Oncology nurses may earn higher salaries than the national average, depending on experience, education level, and geographical location. For example, in California, the median annual salary for an oncology nurse was $105,310 as of May 2019, according to the BLS.

Conclusion

Nursing is a gratifying and beneficial profession, allowing individuals to make a positive impact on the lives of others. Suppose you’re a nursing graduate looking to take your career to the next level. In that case, many options are available, from more traditional roles in hospitals and doctor’s offices to more unconventional roles in research and public health.

We have mentioned the best nursing professions for you and provided every information for your ease, from the qualifications required for each role and the potential salary range for each position.