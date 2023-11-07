The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, will become the main stage this Wednesday, November 8, for the third presidential debate of the Republican Partyin which the course of the race for the group’s presidential nomination in the 2024 elections will be defined. Once again, The absence of former President Donald Trump stands out.

The Republican National Committee officially announced the list of the five candidates who will compete in this debate. Topping the list is the current governor of Florida, Ron DeSantiswho has gained notoriety for his focus on conservative policies in the state and has become a leading figure in the party.

He is closely followed by the senator from South Carolina, Tim Scottand the former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, who have played influential roles in their state and national politics. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and the former governor of New Jersey, Chris Christiecomplete the list of candidates who qualified for the debate.

)We also recommend: If Veterans Day will be on Saturday in the United States, is it a holiday or not?)

Donald Trump will be absent from the debate, while he faces two lawsuits in Colorado and Minnesota. See also What will happen to the world if the United States defaults for the first time?

The absences from the third Republican debate in Miami

The absence that stands out the most is that of former President Donald Trump. Despite speculation about his possible return to the presidential race, Trump is not among the candidates who will participate in this crucial event. His absence from the debate is expected to spark intense debate over the future of the Republican Party and who will lead the presidential race in 2024.

The governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, failed to qualify for the debate due to failing to reach the required support threshold in national and state polls. His exclusion underlines the fierce competition ahead between the five candidates who did manage to qualify.

The third Republican presidential debate will be accessible to viewers in the United States through a wide range of live streaming options. Television networks Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, CNBC and PBS will broadcast the event, providing extensive and diverse coverage. Those who prefer streaming will be able to tune in in real time on the Fox News Go, CNN Go, MSNBC Live and CNBC Live platforms. In addition, the websites of these same organizations, Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, CNBC and PBS, will offer the possibility of watching the debate live.