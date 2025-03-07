Five cars have been burned and five others have been affected in a fire that has been declared in one of the vehicles last morning in Lesaka. There has been no personal damageas reported by 112 SOS Navarra.

Specifically, The fire has originated around 5.07 hours in a vehicle in a parking area outdoors on Antoiu Street. The fire has reached nearby vehicles.

To the place ORONOZ Firefighters have been mobilizedVolunteer Firefighters of Lesaka and Police Foral. Agents of the Foral Police instruct the proceedings.