Roger López, after being arrested by the Police in Murcia. Javi Carrion (Europa Press)

It is easy to predict the future when it has already happened. The fact is that, two weeks before killing a man at the Canovelles (Barcelona) precision shooting club, Roger López gave signs that he was a dangerous guy. The owner of the bar at the facilities reproached him for the habit of using the shooting galleries after hours, according to what he himself told the Mossos d’Esquadra in the murder investigation. Roger, 20 years old and highly impulsive, reacted aggressively. That day, however, he was not armed. A partner tried to calm him down and accompanied him to the table where his father, Gerard López, was. The man got up, paid for the drinks and came out in defense of his son, insulting the owner of the bar. When he said that he would notify the club of what had happened, the father threatened him: “If you file a complaint against us, you will have a personal problem and I will come for you.”

Whether or not what happened in the bar weighed on Roger’s mind on the afternoon of April 8, 2023 is something that the investigation has not been able to clarify. But what prosecutor Félix Martín is clear about is that the five shots with which he killed a club worker were not the result of an angry reaction or an uncontrollable outburst. The boy arrived at the club, of which he was a member, at 6:30 p.m., “in the context of a criminal plan that he had previously prepared and for which he needed to have firearms in his possession,” according to the accusation of facts to which he has agreed. THE COUNTRY. Roger, who had a weapons license, requested a semi-automatic pistol in the gallery and went to booth number 2, where he was shooting “with the purpose of feigning his true purpose”: to kill, not the owner of the bar, but the manager from the premises

Within minutes of starting to practice, Roger asked to have his gun exchanged for two more: a Smith & Wesson revolver, with a 50-round box of ammunition, and a Daewoo semi-automatic pistol, with 50 more rounds. Jorge A., the manager of the premises and also a shooting instructor, was unaware that he would end up being a victim of that small arsenal that he had just delivered to the young man. From the cabin, Roger “began to monitor the movements” of the instructor to “choose the moment and situation that made his criminal endeavor easier,” always according to the prosecutor. Jorge was doing cleaning and maintenance work at that time. At 7:25 p.m., while he was sweeping a booth, Roger approached him and shot him five times in the back. He died within minutes.

“They have killed me, they have shot me”

Iván A. was about to become the second fatality of that day. Just as Roger committed the crime, he remembered that he had forgotten the glasses in the cabin and went back to retrieve them. In the firing zone he heard the faint voice of the instructor, who from the ground, face down and with his hands on his abdomen, stammered his last words: “They killed me, they shot me.” Iván saw how Roger “rushedly left” the shooting zone and, out of pure instinct, decided to chase him. The murderer stopped, picked up the semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at him. The shot. But the gun had no ammunition in the chamber. Iván stopped, slipped and fell to the ground – the entire sequence, including the crime, has been recorded by the club’s surveillance cameras – and took cover in the bathrooms until he found out that Roger had left to attend to the victim again. .

A Mossos patrol, in front of the Canovelles shooting club, in a file image. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

Roger passed by the same bar where two weeks before he had had the incident with his father, and left the club greeting the other members. The cameras show that he walks fast, but he doesn’t run. Prepared to flee, he stood in front of a BMW that was driving along Passeig de l’Alzina. The old man who was driving it accompanied by his wife had to stop so as not to run over him. The boy tried to deceive them, as both later declared to the police: “Run, run, squeeze, they want to kill me.” But the woman did not see it clearly and, from the passenger seat, she asked him to leave. Then, Roger pointed a gun at her and thus began the first of the kidnappings that he was going to perpetrate in the following hours to guarantee his escape.

succession of kidnappings

Despite the fact that a gun was pointed at his wife’s neck, the driver maintained his composure. He “categorically” refused to leave the attacker in Barcelona and took the C-17 to a gas station located opposite the Esclat de Granollers supermarket. He stopped the car and asked Roger to get out. He agreed. It was 7:27 p.m. Barely 12 minutes had passed since the shooting. But Roger was not willing to give himself up. He saw that a woman was putting gas in her vehicle and he accosted her. He lifted his sweatshirt slightly so he could see the gun and motioned for her to immediately get into the car, a black Fiat 500.

From the passenger seat, Roger instructed the woman on what she had to do and took her mobile phone to, among other things, find out if news about the crime had already been published. He forced her to drive to Barcelona, ​​made her stop near a car wash next to the Ronda Litoral and then let her go. But almost immediately he started the third kidnapping. She saw a Peugeot 308 leaving the car wash and “stealthily” she approached it. She accosted the two occupants and forced them to carry her much further. They stopped twice at a supermarket and as many times to refuel until, early in the morning of April 9, already in the center of Murcia, the girls convinced him to let them go. They drove to the neighboring town of Molina de Segura and, feeling safe there, they called the police.

At 8:30 a.m., 14 hours after entering the Canovelles shooting gallery, police officers found him at the train station. Roger attempted to pull out the weapons they still carried with them, but was overpowered. The two times that he has gone to court, first in Murcia and then in Granollers, he has tried to flee. Since then, he has remained in provisional prison for a murder whose motive, for now (Roger has accepted his right not to testify) remains a mystery to everyone, perhaps even to himself.

