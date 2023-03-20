Five brothers died in a traffic accident in New York

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Scene of an accident (reference image).
Scene of an accident (reference image).
The minors crashed into a tree and the car caught fire. A 9-year-old boy survived.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
An unprecedented family tragedy occurred in the last few hours in NY. Five siblings, whose ages ranged from 8 to 17 years, They died in a traffic accident on a highway in that city.
(You can read: The relentless ‘legal wall’ that Florida is building against migrants)
According to information from TelemundoPolice believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, crashed into a tree and caught fire.
The children and youth were traveling in a Nissan Rouge van, according to a statement issued by Kieran O’Leary, a spokesman for the Westchester County Police Department.
According to the police, four of the five deceased minors were boys and the other victim was a girl. Their identities were not released, but they reported that they are all from Connecticut.
The only survivor of the accident is a 9-year-old boy, who apparently was riding in the rear or cargo area and exited the car from the back.
(We recommend: Wyoming (USA) prohibits the use of abortion pills)
Despite the fact that the vehicle caught fire, the minor has no life-threatening injuries and received medical attention at a hospital.
More news
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#brothers #died #traffic #accident #York
Leave a Reply