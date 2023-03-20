Tuesday, March 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Five brothers died in a traffic accident in New York

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 20, 2023
in World
0
Five brothers died in a traffic accident in New York


close

Accident

Scene of an accident (reference image).

Scene of an accident (reference image).

The minors crashed into a tree and the car caught fire. A 9-year-old boy survived.

An unprecedented family tragedy occurred in the last few hours in NY. Five siblings, whose ages ranged from 8 to 17 years, They died in a traffic accident on a highway in that city.

See also  Boy drove truck and caused accident in which 9 people died

(You can read: The relentless ‘legal wall’ that Florida is building against migrants)

According to information from TelemundoPolice believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, crashed into a tree and caught fire.

The children and youth were traveling in a Nissan Rouge van, according to a statement issued by Kieran O’Leary, a spokesman for the Westchester County Police Department.

According to the police, four of the five deceased minors were boys and the other victim was a girl. Their identities were not released, but they reported that they are all from Connecticut.

The only survivor of the accident is a 9-year-old boy, who apparently was riding in the rear or cargo area and exited the car from the back.

(We recommend: Wyoming (USA) prohibits the use of abortion pills)

Despite the fact that the vehicle caught fire, the minor has no life-threatening injuries and received medical attention at a hospital.

See also  Arrested after suffering a traffic accident in Murcia for driving drunk in a stolen car

More news

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#brothers #died #traffic #accident #York

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rauw Alejandro shows the wound left after a cell phone was thrown at his head

Rauw Alejandro shows the wound left after a cell phone was thrown at his head

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result