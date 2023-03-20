Five brothers died in a traffic accident in New York

An unprecedented family tragedy occurred in the last few hours in NY. Five siblings, whose ages ranged from 8 to 17 years, They died in a traffic accident on a highway in that city.

According to information from TelemundoPolice believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, crashed into a tree and caught fire.

The children and youth were traveling in a Nissan Rouge van, according to a statement issued by Kieran O’Leary, a spokesman for the Westchester County Police Department.

According to the police, four of the five deceased minors were boys and the other victim was a girl. Their identities were not released, but they reported that they are all from Connecticut.

The only survivor of the accident is a 9-year-old boy, who apparently was riding in the rear or cargo area and exited the car from the back.

Despite the fact that the vehicle caught fire, the minor has no life-threatening injuries and received medical attention at a hospital.

