Five books by the Italian Renaissance scholar Galileo Galilei have disappeared from the National Library of Spain, not one, as previously reported. This was announced on Thursday, May 6, at the country’s Ministry of Culture.

In mid-March, it became known about the disappearance of the treatise Sidereus Nuncius (published in 1610). At the same time, the library itself learned about this back in 2014, discovering a substitution for a copy, however, the police were informed only in 2018, and this became publicly known recently.

A specially created commission found that not one, but five of Galileo’s books had disappeared from the library. A list of all valuable missing publications has been handed over to the National Police. “RIA News”…

The audit revealed that almost 15 thousand books and documents included in the database cannot be found in the library. Of these, 54 are of particular value – their cost exceeds $ 5 thousand. Most of them disappeared in the 1980s and 1990s, mainly during the theft of 1987.

In April 2019, it was reported that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation had located a 400-year-old Bible stolen from the Carnegie Library in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the Dutch city of Leiden.