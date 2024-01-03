Maritime Rescue has recovered this Wednesday the bodies of the five men who had been left aboard the canoe that was rescued last Saturday about 280 kilometers south of El Hierro with 15 survivors and in which between 30 and 40 people died who were thrown overboard during the 15 days that the voyage lasted.

As a spokesperson for the state society informed Efe, after the rescue on Saturday, in which the bodies could not be brought ashore to prioritize the transfer of people who were still alive, a new device was launched to return to locate the boat, which had continued to drift and was already about 376 kilometers south of El Hierro. The plane also intervened in this device Sasemar 101, who was in charge of locating the canoe again.

The crew of the sea guard Urania They recovered the bodies and are now heading to the port of Los Cristianos, in Tenerife, where they are expected to arrive tomorrow morning. As sources from the emergency teams have informed Efe, all the survivors are of Malian nationality, they left in the canoe from Mauritania and faced a 15-day journey. Until this Tuesday, two of the fifteen rescued remained in hospital treatment.

The testimonies of the survivors agree that they were adrift and their companions were dying, but they have provided different figures about the number of people who were on board when they left the Mauritanian coast and hence the deceased occupants range between 30 and 40. . Two Maritime Rescue helicopters were able to rescue the 15 survivors and took them to the island of El Hierro, where they received medical care and two were transferred to the hospital.