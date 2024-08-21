Home World

Press Split

A total of seven people are feared to have died. © Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa

After the accident off Sicily, there is practically no hope of finding anyone alive. The cause is still a mystery. The captain has to ask himself questions.

Palermo – After the sinking of the luxury yacht “Bayesian” off the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily, there is practically no hope of survivors. On Wednesday, the bodies of five of the six missing people were found by special divers inside the sailing boat at a depth of around 50 meters. Among them are two married couples who were on board at the invitation of British billionaire Mike Lynch. The 59-year-old and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah were also most likely killed.

In the evening, the authorities announced the identities of four of the victims who had been recovered. The bodies of father and daughter Lynch are believed to still be in their cabins on the lower deck, which are difficult to reach. The search had to be suspended at nightfall. In the afternoon, the Italian television station Rai and several British media reported that the billionaire had been found.

Circumstances still unclear

The ship’s cook was the first of the seven presumed fatalities to be discovered in the water on Monday. 15 people survived the accident, which occurred on Monday just half a nautical mile – about 900 meters – from the shore.

The exact course of events is still not clear. The injured captain of the “Bayesian” was interrogated for hours by the Italian police. The newspaper “La Repubblica” quoted him as saying: “We didn’t see it coming.” However, there are also doubts about this version of events.

Divers search for victims

According to the fire department, the sunken ship tipped over on its side on the seabed, which made the search for the victims considerably more difficult. A diving robot was also used. The 56-meter-long “Bayesian” sank early on Monday morning in a severe storm off the port of Porticello, not far from the island’s capital, Palermo – allegedly within 60 seconds.

Experts are still puzzling over how this could have happened. Speculation has been that the hatch was left open during a monster wave or that the hull’s centerboard, which is used to regulate the ship’s draft, was incorrectly adjusted.

Luxury yacht thoroughly renovated in 2020

The 15-year-old luxury yacht had only been thoroughly renovated in 2020. The ship was equipped with a system that could more than halve the draft: under normal sailing conditions, it had a keel depth of almost ten meters when the movable centerboard was fully extended. This made it possible to compensate for the counterforces of the 75-meter-high mast. However, the draft could be reduced to around four meters – for example, to get into a harbor. This may now have been its downfall.

Mike Lynch is often referred to by tabloid media in his home country as the “British Bill Gates”. (Archive photo) © Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

Lynch is often referred to as the “British Bill Gates” by tabloid media in his home country. The tech entrepreneur sold the software company Autonomy to the US company Hewlett-Packard in 2011 for eleven billion US dollars (currently 9.94 billion euros) – one of the worst takeover debacles in Silicon Valley.

Lynch and former finance manager Steve Chamberlain, who was recently fatally hit by a car while jogging, were accused of deceiving Hewlett-Packard about the company’s financial condition. However, a jury in San Francisco acquitted the two. dpa