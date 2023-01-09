Manzanillo, Colima.- Manzanillo is a port city located in the state of Colima, on the Pacific coast of Mexico. Is famous for its golden sand beaches and for being a popular tourist destination for lovers of the sun and water sports.

Manzanillo has a commercial port and a marina, and is an important center of fishing and salt production in Mexico. In addition, it is known as “the sailfish capital of the world“due to the large number of fishing trips and tournaments for this species that are held there.

In Manzanillo there are many beautiful beaches with many activities to do. For example, on the Miramar and La Audiencia beaches, you can practice water sports.

In the bays of Manzanillo and Santiago, you can hire a yacht and explore beautiful landscapes. In Las Brisas, you can go on excursions that will leave an indelible mark on your memory.

Below are some of the notable features of The five best beaches in Manzanillo:

La Boquita Beach

At the end of the bay of Santiago, after passing Miramar beach, you can enter Club Santiago and request information and permission to access one of the best beaches in Manzanillo.

It is a quiet cove where you can safely swim in the sea, which makes it an excellent beach for children in Manzanillo. In its surroundings there are several services, such as boat rides and water sports, such as diving and snorkeling. There is a sunken ship and impressive coral reefs in its depths.

Miramar Beach

Surfing is the most popular sport on this beach, so there are several stands where you can rent boogie boards and surfboards. If you have never surfed before, you can sign up for a class at one of the surf schools on the beach to get all the necessary information. Experienced surfers will find the best waves at Playa Olas Altas, next to Miramar.

Audience Beach

A short taxi ride from downtown Manzanillo, on Santiago Bay, is Playa La Audiencia, one of the beaches close to Manzanillo.

Its transparent and calm waters make it the perfect place for two things: first, to spend a relaxing day on the seashore with the family; and second, to practice water sports, such as diving and snorkeling.

The beach is very popular among tourists due to its beautiful landscapes and the large number of services it offers, such as the possibility of renting water sports equipment and hiring boat rides.

Las Brisas Beach

Playa Las Brisas is one of the most popular beaches in Manzanillo. It is located south of the city and is known for its beautiful landscapes and its crystal clear and warm waters. It is a perfect place to relax and enjoy the sun and the sea, and it also offers many water activities, such as diving and snorkelling.

On this beach there are many options for restaurants and bars near the beach, making it an ideal place to spend the day with friends or family.

High Waves Beach

Olas Altas Beach is a beach located south of Manzanillo, near Miramar Beach. It is known for its big and strong waves, which makes it an ideal place for experienced surfers.

It is also a very popular beach among tourists due to its beautiful landscapes and the large number of services it offers, such as the possibility of renting water sports equipment and hiring boat rides.

With information from Lanzate y viaja