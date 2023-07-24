Monday, July 24, 2023, 12:32 p.m.



The beach surveillance posts of Plan Copla placed the yellow flag on five beaches in Águilas, Cartagena and La Unión. You can check the status of the beaches in the Region of Murcia in real time and the color of their flags on the LA VERDAD website.

In Águilas, the yellow flag is located on the Matalentisco beach. In Cartagena, for their part, they place caution in Cala Reona and Calblanque. Lastly, in La Unión, the beaches of El Lastre and Bahía de Portmán have the yellow mark.