The owners of the beach bars warned by the Coastal Demarcation of their closure for not complying with the activity license promised yesterday to open in the morning and clean the beach of garbage after the service, to avoid closure. This is how they will let you know through a responsible statement, which will be presented by the City Council, the body that acts as an intermediary between both parties so that businessmen can set up their kiosks.

Last week, Costas opened closure files for five beach bars located between the Vivero and Mar de Cristal beaches, because they did not comply with the opening conditions. This body, dependent on the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, gave them until next August 26 to make allegations about the decision adopted. Along with the responsible statement, the City Council will also argue that the schedule imposed by Costas was from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. and that it is not a closed schedule, but flexible, municipal sources explained to LA VERDAD.

The hoteliers hope to avoid the closure in this way and maintain the concession this year and the next two that they had granted. For this reason, detailed one of them, who preferred to remain anonymous, “even if it is not profitable for us to open in the mornings and we lose money, we will do it.”