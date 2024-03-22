This Friday, the Ertzaintza arrested five members of Herri Norte, between 23 and 41 years old, accused of public disorder, hate crime, injuries, threats and damage at the Farketa restaurant in Bilbao in the hours before the Cup match between the Athletic and Atlético de Madrid. In addition, another man is being investigated for these same events, which occurred on February 29.

About twenty ultras, with Athletic scarves and flags, according to witnesses, broke into the hotel establishment, located on Rodríguez Arias Street in Bilbao, around a quarter to eight in the afternoon that Thursday, shortly before the match. At that moment, several Atlético de Madrid fans were inside. They punched one of them, causing injuries to his face and other parts of his body, which forced him to be transferred to the Basurto hospital. They also caused damage to the establishment.

In addition to this attack, there was another in a pension in Bilbao, which has also been investigated by the Ertzaintza. Two hooded individuals forcibly entered one of the rooms at dawn in search of Madrid fans. The assault occurred around three in the morning, hours after the semi-final between Athletic and Atlético in San Mamés ended.

The two alleged attackers broke down the door of one of the rooms of the accommodation, which was occupied by three young people. According to what these boys declared to the police, the intruders asked them if they were “from Madrid” and when they answered no, they left. The agents searched for images recorded by security cameras, among other investigations.

Serious disturbances



The semi-final, which the Bilbao club won, had been declared high risk in anticipation of incidents. Before and after the meeting there were serious disturbances. Six ertzainas were injured with cuts and bruises from the rain of bottles, glasses and rockets. The incidents began when some uncontrolled fans tore down the security fence that delimited the path of the Athletic bus during the reception. Afterwards, they used the fences as battering rams against gate 21, where the rival fans entered.