After the disastrous stage of Marcelo Michel Leano It was thought that Guadalajara would not get very far, but since the arrival of Richard Chain At the front there have been many improvements and the clearest example is their presence at the Fiesta Grande.

Here we leave you five improvements of the Rebaño thanks to String:

With firewoodthere were several changes in the bottom half due to different mistakes by the players, each one having his chance to line up, from Antonio Briseno, Hiram Wed, Gilberto Sepulveda Y louis olives.

Until Day 13, the Sacred Flock received 19 points against. Later, String It arrived on Date 14 and they have only received three touchdowns in five games, speaking of the good defensive work of the starters.

Since they imposed Blue Cross in it Aztec stadium by the minimum, the helmsman found his perfect line of five made up of wed, ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, Jesus Chiquete, ‘Chicote’ Calderon Y Carlos Cisneros.

The first assistance of Jesús Gilberto Orozco Chiquete (20) in the maximum circuit. ????pic.twitter.com/A2VjegPiMV — Tri European – Douglas Sierra (@tri_europeo) May 9, 2022

Different players were being wasted in positions other than the ones they used to play, but with String There has been a radical change in that situation.

The whip He stopped appearing as a left winger and returned to being a winger, where little by little he continues to recover his best level, he even scored a goal against Cougarssurprisingly joining the front from his band.

There are others like Fernando Beltran that they feel more comfortable and he himself has said it in an interview, Victor Vucetich made him feel bad and String It has restored his confidence.

And you can’t ignore how they’ve raised Vega, Ricardo Angle, wed, Robert Alvarado, Sergio Flores, among others. The game as a whole has grown and become more dynamic.

Fernando Beltrán’s little message for Vucetich. pic.twitter.com/vjgmHgIsPg – Iván López Elizondo (@LopezElizondo11) May 9, 2022

In the stage of firewood During the Clausura 2022, the team managed to score 18 goals, however, it could have been more, but the forcefulness was not something that accompanied it in different duels, as it happened in the National Classic against America or the Classic Tapatio versus Atlas.

Since the arrival of String, Chivas he adds eleven goals, which speaks for itself, he has been more forceful and the players go through a better moment, from the goal forward.

They may still not be 100% effective when roaming the area, but it’s a drastic improvement. whip, Cinnamon Y Vega they have scored twice, they have also contributed Pavel Perez, Alvarado, Michael Ponce, Beltran Y Macias.

Roberto Alvarado was the Mexican U23 with the most goals produced [7] of the CL22 and of the “season 21/22” [12]. pic.twitter.com/FcgeOzLsoj — Statiskicks (@statiskicks) May 5, 2022

From the first game String surprised to place chipet as central defender next to wed Y Sepulvedadoing a good job and therefore, has seen action in all duels since Day 14.

Another that could also add minutes is Pavel Perezwho at the time was not given a chance and it was decided that he would continue playing in the Expansion League with Tepatitlan Y Tapatio. But now, she has glimpsed the spectators, providing goals and assists.

He has also given minutes to the youth squad Sebastian Perez Bouquetwithout neglecting that he has summoned the reinforcement of Tapatio, Paolo Yrizarto be part of the squad, as well as the youth squad Gilberto Garcia Y Alexander Organist.

Brief Conclusions: – Fernando Beltran. tremendous player

Alexis Vega. what a great time

– Chicote Calderon. in full rebirth

– Pavel Perez. how well it entered

– Orozco Chiquette. learn from mistake

– Cinnamon Angle. What is the least serious possible?

– Ricardo Cadena: Great handling – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) May 9, 2022

Even though he does not know if he will really stay in charge of the club for the 2022 Opening, String has already begun to guide its players for the future, having as its first example Miguel Jimenez.

Knowing that Raul Gudino did not renew with the team, he decided to place the wow as a starter to give him confidence and fire him up, responding in a great way, in order to be the one chosen to guard the three suits continuously.

As well as the goalkeeper, he has given minutes to the quarry, who at the end of the day are the future of ChivasBesides, you know them perfectly as you are their technician in the Tapatio.

There is no doubt that in this way internal competition grows so that no one trusts each other and the results are a true reflection of how well executed your plan is.