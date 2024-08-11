Ciudad Juarez.- Three men and two women, who were allegedly dismantling a car reported stolen, were arrested in the Cuauhtémoc neighborhood on Saturday night.

Adrián Sánchez Contreras, spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) said that it was on the streets of Constitución and Ignacio Mejía, where police from the University District noticed that several people were dismantling a brown Oldsmobile Cutlass vehicle, 1998 model, which had been reported stolen.

The officers approached the individuals and when checking the vehicle serial number in the Juarez Platform System, it was found to have been reported stolen on August 9, so they proceeded to arrest them and seize the tools they were using.

They are Luis Enrique CN, 28 years old, Elizabeth TR, 25, Jorge Javier RC, 44, Dulce Catalina CP, 40, and César Javier RS, 30.

It is worth mentioning that the first of the detainees, identified by the name of Luis Enrique CN, 28 years old, turned out to have an arrest warrant for crimes against health, dated August 11, 2023.