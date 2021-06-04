The Civil Guard seized 2.5 tons of hashish bales on a yacht in Santa Pola and detained six people between the ages of 25 and 69 as alleged members of a dangerous criminal organization who remained hidden in towns of Alicante and the Region of Murcia.

Four of the arrests occurred in Cartagena, one in Santa Pola and another in La Manga del Mar Menor, and the defendants are accused of an alleged crime against public health and another of belonging to a criminal organization. Also, some of the band members had multiple backgrounds, including a homicide committed in Spain in 2007, as reported by the armed institute in a statement.

In the operation, the agents located more than 2,400 kilograms of hashish hidden between 50 diesel drums of blue plastic with a capacity of 50 liters each, as well as in 23 burlap bales and some tow textile bags. All went to the disposition of the Court of Instruction number 1 of Elche, which decreed the entry into prison for three of the detainees, including the leader of the gang. The rest were released under precautionary measures.

The events occurred last March, when in an anti-drug operation, the Alicante Civil Guard detected the existence of a boat that led the agents to suspicion, although the headlines intended to make it look like a fishing boat. Likewise, the officers found that This vessel could have carried out a cargo discharge at sea to another, possibly drugs. For this reason, the judicial authority was requested to register the yacht stranded in the port of Santa Pola.

After the inspection, the agents were able to verify that those responsible belonged to a criminal network settled in the provinces of Alicante and Murcia dedicated to drug trafficking. For these reasons, fully identified and located, the Organized Crime and Anti-Drug Team (EDOA) of the Civil Guard of Alicante, with the support of the Fiscal and Border Patrol (PAFIF) of Cabo de Palos and force of the San Javier Post , from the Region of Murcia, proceeded to arrest the six members of the band.

Once arrested, it was determined that it was an organization considered dangerous due to the long history and typology of antecedents that the members of the group know, to which is added the illicit possession of firearms, acquired on the black market.