A joint operation between the National Police and the Local Police of Murcia allows the dismantling of a ‘garito’ for the sale of drugs in the hamlet of Puente Tocinos. The coup, police sources explained, resulted in the arrest of four men and one woman, between the ages of 20 and 47, for an alleged crime against public health.

Apparently, according to the investigation, the arrested carried out the sale of different substances in a house, where a large number of people went, which upset the neighbors. The Police proceeded to arrest those responsible and locate inside the house a little more than 30 grams of cocaine, 600 grams of hashish, 400 grams of marijuana buds and more than 1,000 euros in cash supposedly from drugs. . An investigative court in Murcia has taken charge of the case. The alleged main person in charge of this point of sale of drugs entered provisional prison.