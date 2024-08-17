Ciudad Juárez— Five men were arrested in four separate raids for allegedly carrying crystal methamphetamine with the intention of selling it at retail, according to the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

Rafael RD was arrested in the Infonavit Casas Grandes neighborhood for alleged possession of 15 grams of the drug, while Omar FA was allegedly found with 18 grams during his arrest in the Terranova subdivision.

Fernando BH, who was arrested in the Las Almeras neighborhood, was carrying, according to the corporation, 22 grams of the stimulant, and in the fourth intervention, which included the arrest of Octavio de Jesús BG and José Marco OT in the Nuevo Hipódromo neighborhood, 20 grams were seized.

After reading their rights, they were placed at the disposal of the corresponding authority for their alleged responsibility in the commission of the aforementioned crime.