Barracas Central beat Patronato 2-1 in a match that was full of controversy. The visitors had a doubtful goal disallowed in the first half for offside and in the second half they had another disallowed, because they saw a penalty through the VAR (which also caused controversy).
Arbitration was not goodthe splits were all for the localss and the Patronato players were filled with fury during the 90 minutes. The decisions led to the party ending in scandal and they fought with the police who sought to prevent them from attacking Jorge Baliño, the referee of the match.
Juan Barinaga, Matías Pardo, Axel Rodríguez and Justo Giani were the players who ended up detained and Damián González, goalkeeper coach, was also involved in the same situation.
Facundo Sava was very tough with the arbitration. “It makes me want to cry, go home and never direct again in my life.”were the coach’s statements to the press after the game and he showed all his impotence due to the referee’s performance.
The players also demonstrated on social networks and accused the referee of favoring Barracas Central throughout the night.
It is inevitable that in the controversy it is not remembered that It’s about Chiqui Tapia’s teamwhich has already risen to the first division with controversial arbitrations and many are waiting to find the mistakes.
The big problem is that there is currently VAR, so each failure takes on a larger dimension and generates more outrage in the teams that suffer from it. Argentine football deserves to be clean and nights like yesterday’s generate sadness and impotence in all the protagonists. When will these arbitrations end in the country? There is something that must change and it is urgent.
