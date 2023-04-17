Monday, April 17, 2023, 10:46



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Six men between the ages of 25 and 37 were detained in Murcia by the National Police after allegedly committing different crimes of documentary falsification and usurpation of civil status. Apparently, and as indicated by the Corps, those arrested presented false documentation to a bank, supposedly proving their status as asylum seekers and international protection, also posing as other people.

The operation began last October, when the agents discovered that several account openings had been carried out at different bank branches in Murcia. The detainees presented various false documentation, accrediting the supposed status of asylum seeker and international protection, in order to operate and carry out various procedures with said checking accounts, such as making purchases over the Internet.

The agents were able to verify the falsity of the documentation presented and fully identify the six men responsible for the falsity. They observed that one of them was impersonating another person to avoid discovery. Coordination between the Murcia Police Headquarters and the Vic Local Police Station (Barcelona) allowed the location of one of those investigated in said town, proceeding to his immediate arrest.

Finally, the National Police proceeded to arrest a total of 6 men, 5 in Murcia and 1 in Vic (Barcelona), charging crimes of document falsification and usurpation of civil status, reporting the facts to the competent judicial authority for the adoption of the corresponding judicial measures.